SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) Releases FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.63-1.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.5-31 million.SWK also updated its Q4 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.33-0.36 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWKH traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.00. 6,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,325. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.02. SWK has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Get SWK alerts:

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.