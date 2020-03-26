Synairgen’s (SNG) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Synairgen (LON:SNG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SNG stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 45 ($0.59). 2,713,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,152. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24. Synairgen has a 52 week low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 30.33 ($0.40). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.47.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of asthma exacerbations caused by the common cold; IFN-ß that is in Phase-I clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

