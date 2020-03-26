Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ (SNDX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Nomura in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNDX. ValuEngine raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

NASDAQ:SNDX traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 117,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,051. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,694.59% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

