Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Lowered to $61.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SYNH. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.94. 189,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.18. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs bought 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $130,610.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,424.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Colvin bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.