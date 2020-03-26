Synergy (SNRG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Synergy has a market cap of $59,789.99 and approximately $2.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Synergy has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Synergy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Synergy alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.01015715 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030199 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Synergy Profile

SNRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin. The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Synergy Coin Trading

Synergy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synergy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.