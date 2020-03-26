Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 327.43 ($4.31).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 242 ($3.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 215.60 ($2.84) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 284.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 309.73. The stock has a market cap of $840.78 million and a PE ratio of 10.07. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 208.02 ($2.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 2.57%. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.