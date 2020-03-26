SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,924,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.38% of SYSCO worth $164,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 20.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SYSCO by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in SYSCO by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SYSCO by 8.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $2,823,154.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,659 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.41.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.