SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.06% of SYSCO worth $25,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in SYSCO by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.48. 10,600,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,930,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.75. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $2,823,154.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,659. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Argus cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

