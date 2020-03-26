Syscoin Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Syscoin has a market cap of $10.32 million and $244,459.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Sistemkoin and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00595702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007967 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000607 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 581,600,338 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, Livecoin, Bittylicious, YoBit, Poloniex, Sistemkoin, Trade By Trade and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

