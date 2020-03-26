Tachyon Protocol (IPX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $87.15 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $28.96 million and approximately $87.15 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Tachyon Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.60 or 0.01444617 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015918 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014729 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000412 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco.

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

