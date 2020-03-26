Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) will announce sales of $44.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.64 million and the highest is $46.80 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $37.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $228.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $227.00 million to $229.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $271.78 million, with estimates ranging from $266.00 million to $275.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

TCMD stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.67. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $120,484.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,637.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $101,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,652 shares of company stock worth $845,851 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 276,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,159 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,574,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

