Tairen Capital Ltd Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 164.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,939 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 32,902 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $8.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.88. 64,522,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,041,240. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.62 and a 200 day moving average of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,185.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

