Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Lowered by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,100,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,499,979 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.64% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $1,923,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,657,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745,472 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,176,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,509,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,519 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,646,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,102 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,548,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,950 shares during the period. 19.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,192,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,088,325. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $254.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

