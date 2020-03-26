Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) is Capital Bank & Trust Co’s 5th Largest Position

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,438,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 944,735 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises approximately 2.6% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $199,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,356,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,088,325. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $254.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.