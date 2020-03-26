TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,309 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $33,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,259,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,941,000 after purchasing an additional 151,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,562,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,180,000 after purchasing an additional 487,523 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,352 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,302,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,435,000 after purchasing an additional 239,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,133,000 after purchasing an additional 198,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $109.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $87.97 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

