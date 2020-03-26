Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Update

Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 235.9% from the February 27th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN TKAT traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $1.11. 2,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,190. Takung Art has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

Get Takung Art alerts:

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.