Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) to announce $220.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tallgrass Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $249.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.80 million. Tallgrass Energy posted sales of $197.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will report full year sales of $886.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $786.20 million to $986.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $936.25 million, with estimates ranging from $821.90 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tallgrass Energy.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $811,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $832,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGE opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Tallgrass Energy has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

