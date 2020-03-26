Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,209 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Talos Energy worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

TALO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Talos Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. Talos Energy had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $233.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.