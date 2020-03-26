Tandem Group (LON:TND) Announces Earnings Results

Tandem Group (LON:TND) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 40.50 ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Tandem Group stock traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.30) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 142.50 ($1.87). 12,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502. Tandem Group has a 52-week low of GBX 145.15 ($1.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 270 ($3.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 179.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17.

Get Tandem Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.04 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Tandem Group’s previous dividend of $1.56. Tandem Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Tandem Group Company Profile

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility equipment in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, CBR, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Scorpion, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brand names; fishing products under the Carpzone brand name; football training products under the Kickmaster brand name; and golf products under the Ben Sayers, Bioflow, and Pro Rider brand names.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.