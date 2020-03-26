Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5.04 Per Share

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.04 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Tandem Group’s previous dividend of $1.56. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON TND traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.30) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 142.50 ($1.87). 12,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 179.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 182.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41. Tandem Group has a 1 year low of GBX 145.15 ($1.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 270 ($3.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Tandem Group alerts:

Tandem Group Company Profile

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility equipment in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, CBR, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Scorpion, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brand names; fishing products under the Carpzone brand name; football training products under the Kickmaster brand name; and golf products under the Ben Sayers, Bioflow, and Pro Rider brand names.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.