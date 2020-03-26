Tap (XTP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $198,966.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Tap has a total market capitalization of $55.78 million and $198,966.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tap has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000678 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.33 or 0.04820036 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00062958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036668 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010536 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d.

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

