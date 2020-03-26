Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Down 57.1% in March

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the February 27th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Taylor Devices news, major shareholder Ira Sochet bought 56,088 shares of Taylor Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $671,934.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

TAYD stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,234. Taylor Devices has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

