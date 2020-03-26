Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 8.93%.

Shares of TAYD stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.89. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,350. Taylor Devices has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83.

In related news, major shareholder Ira Sochet acquired 56,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $671,934.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

