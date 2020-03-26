Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. 2,983,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307,181. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $473,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $512,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 582,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $29,804,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,980,000 after buying an additional 28,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,825,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,906,000 after buying an additional 923,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

