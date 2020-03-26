TD Securities Cuts Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$34.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.70.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

LB stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.53. 571,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,106. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.28. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 8.84. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$26.83 and a one year high of C$46.99.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$238.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$247.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.