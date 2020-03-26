TD Securities Cuts Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$38.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$47.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.80.

Shares of TSE:PKI traded up C$1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.35. 1,252,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.16. Parkland Fuel has a 12-month low of C$17.57 and a 12-month high of C$49.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.10.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.74. The firm had revenue of C$4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parkland Fuel will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

