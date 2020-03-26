TD Securities Downgrades Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) to Buy

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$130.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$160.00. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IFC. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intact Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “top pick” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$153.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Intact Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$148.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$142.75.

Intact Financial stock remained flat at $C$119.15 during midday trading on Thursday. 652,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,330. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$142.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$138.22. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$104.81 and a 12 month high of C$157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 9.0500008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.40, for a total transaction of C$153,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,473,900.58. Also, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.36, for a total transaction of C$227,041.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at C$1,828,747.23. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $688,164 over the last quarter.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

