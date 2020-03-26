TD Securities Trims Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Target Price to C$0.70

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$0.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Research upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.70 to C$2.10 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.80 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.96.

BBD.B traded down C$629,713.49 on Thursday, hitting C$0.51. 22,596,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$2.92. The company has a market cap of $919.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.59.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

