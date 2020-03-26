Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,779,200 shares, an increase of 136.6% from the February 27th total of 752,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TECD shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of Tech Data stock traded up $6.69 on Thursday, hitting $133.90. 947,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.50. Tech Data has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $151.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. Tech Data’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tech Data will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth about $58,667,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,438,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tech Data by 1,017.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after buying an additional 356,787 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,779,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

