Tech Data Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TECD)

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,363 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 421% compared to the average daily volume of 646 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

TECD stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.00. 11,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,476. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.08. Tech Data has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $151.47.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tech Data will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,667,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth about $55,438,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tech Data by 1,017.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 356,787 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth about $44,779,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth about $30,501,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

