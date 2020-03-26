TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,259,400 shares, a growth of 147.3% from the February 27th total of 6,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.08. 5,343,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,313,188. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTI. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

