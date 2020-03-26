TEGNA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 15,704 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,011% compared to the typical volume of 1,414 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGNA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.35. 2,207,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,668,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. TEGNA has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $18.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

