Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Down 87.3% in March

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the February 27th total of 32,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $110,141.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 105,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,151.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45,934 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 62,317 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 260,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 58,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 162,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. This is an increase from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

