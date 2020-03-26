TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TELA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 137,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,620. TELA Bio has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $18.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

