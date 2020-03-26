Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 229,400 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.54% of Teladoc Health worth $93,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $142.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -102.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.52. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $87.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.39.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

