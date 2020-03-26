Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 86,634 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.26% of Teladoc Health worth $16,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 41.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 419,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after acquiring an additional 123,670 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 154.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $87.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.74.

NYSE TDOC traded up $17.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.50. 5,827,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,314. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.52. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $168.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

