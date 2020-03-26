Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.00.

TDY traded up $18.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $305.53. The company had a trading volume of 353,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,871. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.47. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.05. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

