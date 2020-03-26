Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Sells $50,950.00 in Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $238,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $8.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $289.63. The stock had a trading volume of 33,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,690. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $398.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.26.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Teleflex by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 362.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Teleflex by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Teleflex by 5,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.00.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

