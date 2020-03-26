Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Position Trimmed by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 67,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total value of $72,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $405,542. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $280.86 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $398.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.58 and a 200-day moving average of $349.26.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teleflex from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.00.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

