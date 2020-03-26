Tellor (TRB) Price Reaches $3.70 on Major Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $3.70 or 0.00054919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $84,424.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.02565214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00196544 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00042413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034418 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,113,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,701 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor.

Buying and Selling Tellor

