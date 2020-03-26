Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $32.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective cut by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $65.04.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $3,899,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

