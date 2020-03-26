Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $35.00

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.62% from the company’s current price.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura dropped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE:DKS opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,346,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 85.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 112,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 51,891 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,465 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 36.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.