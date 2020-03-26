TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given Daily News Impact Score of -3.00

News headlines about TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the Wireless communications provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TU stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.55. 1,781,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. TELUS has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.91.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. TELUS had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TU shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

