TELUS (TSE:T) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a news impact score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted TELUS’s analysis:

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. National Bank Financial set a C$55.00 price target on shares of TELUS and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price target on shares of TELUS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.45.

Shares of TSE T traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.90. 3,421,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,006. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$18.55 and a 12 month high of C$27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.86 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 3.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.582 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.