TenX Price Reaches $0.0276 on Exchanges (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, TenX has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $49,593.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX token can now be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Bittrex, IDEX and Huobi.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TenX

TenX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,900,900 tokens. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, BigONE, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z, Coinrail, Neraex, Livecoin, Bittrex, Liqui, Cryptopia, IDEX, Kucoin, Upbit, Cobinhood, Huobi, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Gate.io, LATOKEN, OKEx, Vebitcoin and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

