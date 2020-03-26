Ternio Achieves Market Cap of $2.13 Million (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Ternio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, Ternio has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Ternio has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $120,686.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.02558190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00194141 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ternio

Ternio was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 922,811,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,161,876 tokens. The official website for Ternio is www.ternio.io. Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternio’s official message board is medium.com/@ternio.

Buying and Selling Ternio

Ternio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ternio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

