Terra (LUNA) Market Capitalization Reaches $42.73 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, GDAC, Coinone and Bittrex. During the last week, Terra has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $42.73 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.02563382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00193859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GDAC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

