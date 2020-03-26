Terracoin Price Reaches $0.0429 on Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $983,963.05 and $121.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,641.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.70 or 0.03368004 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00627365 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00017161 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

