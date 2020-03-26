Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Terreno Realty worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of TRNO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,127. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.69.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 32.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

