Tether Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00014736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinBene, Kryptono and Bittrex. Tether has a total market cap of $4.61 billion and $42.15 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.02565214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00196544 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00042413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034418 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00104846 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C2CX, ABCC, Cobinhood, Trade By Trade, Bitfinex, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, BTC-Alpha, CoinBene, Binance, UEX, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Kryptono, IDCM, OOOBTC, B2BX, Sistemkoin, ChaoEX, Exmo, Gate.io, BitMart, Bittrex, Kraken, EXX, BitForex, BigONE, MBAex, Instant Bitex, Kucoin, OKEx, DigiFinex, Huobi, FCoin, CoinEx, Upbit, BtcTurk, LBank, Iquant, Bibox, TDAX, ZB.COM, DragonEX, IDAX, Coinut, QBTC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.